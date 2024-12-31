India Assures Support After Yemen Confirms Kerala Nurse’s Death Sentence

India has pledged full support in exploring options for Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse facing a death sentence in Yemen. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded after Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi approved her execution on Monday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is closely monitoring the case and assisting her family, who are exploring all legal avenues to prevent the execution, expected within a month.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, moved to Yemen in 2008 to work as a nurse in various hospitals before attempting to start her own clinic. In 2017, she reportedly clashed with her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, over alleged financial disputes. Her family claims she acted to recover her passport, which Mahdi had confiscated. She allegedly administered sedatives to him, but an overdose led to his death.

Arrested while trying to flee Yemen, Nimisha was convicted of murder in 2018. In 2020, a Yemeni trial court sentenced her to death. Her case has drawn widespread attention, with her family and the Indian government making concerted efforts to seek alternatives and explore avenues to save her life.