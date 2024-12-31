Kanyakumari Glass Bridge Opens; Rajgir Introduces Adventure Spot

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated India’s first glass bridge on December 30, linking the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari. The 77-meter-long and 10-meter-wide bowstring arch bridge, built at a cost of Rs 37 crore, offers a thrilling walk above the ocean with stunning views of the surrounding sea and monuments. The inauguration coincided with the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue, unveiled 25 years ago by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Tourism officials have hailed the bridge as a significant attraction, highlighting its potential to draw more visitors to India’s southernmost point.

The ceremony saw Chief Minister Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, and other officials walking across the bridge. A laser light show at the Thiruvalluvar statue added to the festive atmosphere. The bridge is engineered to withstand the corrosive effects of the saline sea breeze and is expected to boost tourism in Kanyakumari, often called the “Land’s End,” by showcasing the region’s natural beauty and historical significance in a unique way.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s Rajgir in the Nalanda district has introduced its own glass bridge as a major tourist attraction. Located in the Rajgir Wildlife Sanctuary, this 200-foot-long structure is suspended 250 feet above the ground, offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest. Complemented by a ropeway ride and zip-lining activities, the Rajgir glass bridge is designed to attract adventure enthusiasts, adding a new dimension to the state’s tourism offerings.