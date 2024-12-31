Quit Smoking This New Year: Each Cigarette Cuts 20 Minutes of Life

As the New Year approaches, it’s an ideal time for smokers to consider quitting, especially with a new study underscoring the severe impacts of smoking on life expectancy. Researchers from University College London revealed that each cigarette reduces a person’s life by approximately 20 minutes—double the estimate from earlier studies. This equates to nearly seven hours lost per pack of 20 cigarettes. For instance, a smoker of 10 cigarettes daily could avoid losing a day of life by quitting for just one week and gain a week of life expectancy by staying smoke-free until February. Over a year, they could preserve up to 50 days of life.

Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths globally, accounting for over seven million deaths annually. It harms almost every organ, significantly increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancers such as lung, mouth, and throat cancer. According to the study published in the *Journal of Addiction*, men lose an average of 17 minutes per cigarette, while women lose 22 minutes. Beyond these life-threatening risks, smoking contributes to premature aging, wrinkles, tooth decay, infertility, and pregnancy complications, further diminishing quality of life.

Health experts emphasize the immense benefits of quitting smoking, regardless of age. Dr. Sarah Jackson from UCL’s alcohol and tobacco research group highlighted that smokers who don’t quit lose around a decade of life, missing precious moments with loved ones. Quitting not only enhances life expectancy but also improves overall health and well-being. Researchers urged smokers to act swiftly, describing smoking as an “escalator of death” that must be stopped for a healthier and longer life.