Speed Limits, Vehicle Logos on Pavements Every 10 km to Guide NH, E-way Drivers

Speeding and lane violations are among the leading causes of road accidents in India. To address this issue, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated the installation of speed limit signs every 10 kilometers on expressways and national highways, starting February 2025. These signs, accompanied by vehicle logos on pavements, aim to guide drivers about speed limits and promote safer driving practices. Additional guidelines include the installation of “No Parking” signs every 5 kilometers and emergency helpline boards to ensure better road safety and accessibility.

The ministry emphasizes the importance of proper signage and road markings, describing them as the “language of the road” critical for safe driving. Large signs providing essential information such as speed limits, exit points, and directions will be placed at regular intervals to improve awareness among drivers. These measures are part of a broader initiative to reduce accidents and fatalities, which have become a growing concern due to increased speeding on well-developed highways and expressways.

Despite significant improvements in road infrastructure, India faces a high toll of road accident fatalities, with over 1.5 lakh deaths recorded annually. Statistics reveal an upward trend in recent years, with 168,491 fatalities reported in 2022, reflecting the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures. The ministry’s initiatives aim to curb reckless driving, improve compliance with traffic rules, and save lives by making roads safer for all users.