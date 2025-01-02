Delhi Fog Disrupts Flights, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi was shrouded in dense fog on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 10°C by 5:30 am. Reduced visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport disrupted flight operations, with runway visibility ranging from 200 to 500 meters and overall visibility dropping to nil. Authorities stated that efforts were underway to facilitate landings in low-visibility conditions, but flights unable to handle such circumstances were likely to face delays. As per FlightRadar24, at least 80 flights experienced delays averaging 13 minutes, while five flights were canceled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for moderate fog across several parts of Delhi and dense fog in isolated areas. Temperatures are forecasted to range between a high of 17°C and a low of 8°C. On New Year’s Day, the capital experienced its third consecutive day of cold weather, with maximum temperatures of 15°C—four degrees below normal—and a minimum of 7.4°C. The ongoing cold wave and persistent fog have significantly impacted daily life in the region.

The IMD predicted relief from the harsh weather beginning January 3, with expectations of improved visibility and slightly warmer temperatures. A “cold day” classification, where the maximum temperature remains 4.5 to 6.5°C below normal, has been a consistent occurrence in recent days. The forecast offers hope for residents as Delhi gradually transitions away from the freezing conditions.