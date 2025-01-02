Home Secretary’s J&K Visit Highlights Development, Governance

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan’s recent two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir highlighted the Centre’s commitment to advancing development, governance, and infrastructure in the region. During discussions with top officials, he commended Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and political parties for their proactive efforts, particularly in managing challenges posed by heavy snowfall. Abdullah’s decision to oversee operations from Srinagar, despite severe weather conditions, was acknowledged as a testament to his dedication. Key initiatives under review included flagship schemes like ‘One Nation, One Ration Card,’ PM Mudra Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Smart City projects.

A significant aspect of the visit was the focus on infrastructure, particularly broadband expansion and urban modernisation under the Smart City Mission, aimed at integrating Kashmir into the digital mainstream. Enhanced connectivity was recognised as crucial not only for technological access but also for improving education, healthcare, and business opportunities—pillars vital for sustainable regional development. Additionally, employment-driven projects like the PM Mudra Yojana were highlighted for their potential to address Jammu and Kashmir’s high unemployment rate by fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance, thereby strengthening the local economy.

The visit also had a strong security dimension, starting with a high-level security review that linked safety with development. The Centre’s approach underscored the interdependence of sustainable peace, economic stability, and effective governance. This dual focus on socio-economic progress and maintaining law and order reflects a balanced strategy to address the region’s unique challenges, aligning with the broader vision of inclusive growth and stability for Jammu and Kashmir.