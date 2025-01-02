India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Site Lists Under 30-Year Pact

India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations, continuing a confidence-building tradition that has been in place for over three decades. The practice stems from a bilateral agreement that prohibits attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities.

The lists were shared simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, as per the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack Against Nuclear Installations and Facilities. Signed on December 31, 1988, the accord came into effect on January 27, 1991, mandating the annual exchange of such details every January 1.

This year’s exchange marks the 34th consecutive instance of compliance with the agreement, with the first exchange having occurred on January 1, 1992. The arrangement is seen as a key measure to foster mutual trust between the two nations.