India urges Islamabad to hasten release of 183 detained nationals

India has urged Pakistan to expedite the release of 183 Indian nationals who have completed their prison terms and to grant immediate consular access to 18 more Indian prisoners currently in Pakistani custody. The appeal came following the routine exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen held by both nations, as per the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access. The annual practice occurs twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, and the latest exchange was conducted simultaneously via diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

As part of the exchange, India shared details of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen believed to be Pakistani or of Pakistani origin, while Pakistan provided the names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen believed to be Indian. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the need for Pakistan to ensure the safety and welfare of all Indian prisoners and fishermen in its custody until they are repatriated.

India also called for the swift release of detained individuals along with their boats, urging Pakistan to facilitate the timely return of these prisoners and fishermen. The MEA underscored the importance of adhering to humanitarian commitments under the agreement to foster goodwill and uphold the rights of those in custody.