Khel Ratna 2024: Manu Bhaker, Gukesh, Harmanpreet, Praveen Kumar Among Honorees

Manu Bhaker, the double bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, will receive the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, as announced by the Union Sports Ministry. Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian female athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, securing bronzes in the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events. The announcement comes after initial controversy, as Bhaker’s name was missing from the nominations due to an apparent lapse in her application. Following public outcry, her eligibility was reconsidered. Earlier this year, she was also honored as THE WEEK’s Woman of the Year for 2024.

Joining Bhaker among the Khel Ratna awardees are world chess champion D. Gukesh, Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Paralympic high jumper Praveen Kumar. Gukesh, at just 18, became the youngest chess world champion by defeating China’s Ding Liren and achieving a record-breaking FIDE rating of 2750 at 17. He also clinched one team and two individual golds at the 45th Chess Olympiad, solidifying his position as a chess prodigy with unparalleled achievements.

Harmanpreet Singh, known for leading the Indian men’s hockey team to numerous victories, and Praveen Kumar, a Paralympic gold-winning high jumper, are also celebrated for their stellar performances. The Khel Ratna awards highlight their contributions to their respective sports, showcasing their determination and dedication to elevating India’s global sporting stature.