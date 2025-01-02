Kumbh Mela 2025: IRCTC announces ‘Bharat Gaurav train’ service for pilgrims: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special ‘Bharat Gaurav train’ service connecting Pune to Prayagraj. This special train was announced for pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela. This special train named ‘Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj,’ will run from January 15 to February 23.

The ‘Bharat Gaurav train’ offers a comprehensive package that includes travel, meals, and accommodation. The ‘Bharat Gaurav train’ will have 14 coaches capable of accommodating approximately 750 passengers. The train will stop at Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. Boarding stations are Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusaval.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Ticket pricing

Economy Class (Sleeper): Rs 22,940

Standard Class (3AC): Rs 32,440

Comfort Class (2AC): Rs 40,130

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.