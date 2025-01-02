Morning tips to tackle shoulder pain

Here are some effective morning tips to help tackle shoulder pain:

1. Gentle Stretching

Neck Stretch: Tilt your head gently to one side and hold for 15-20 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Cross-Body Stretch: Bring one arm across your chest and use the opposite hand to hold it in place. Hold for 15-30 seconds and switch sides. Shoulder Rolls: Roll your shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion to loosen up stiffness.

2. Warm-Up Exercises

Use light resistance bands or small hand weights to perform simple exercises like arm circles, shoulder shrugs, or wall push-ups. These activities promote blood flow and flexibility.

3. Apply Heat Therapy

Use a warm towel or heating pad on your shoulder for 10-15 minutes in the morning. Heat relaxes the muscles and reduces stiffness.

4. Correct Your Posture

Check your sleeping position and ensure you’re using a supportive pillow. Avoid sleeping on the affected shoulder.

During the day, maintain proper posture by keeping your shoulders back and relaxed.

5. Hydration and Nutrition

Drink water to keep joints and muscles hydrated.

Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, nuts, and omega-3 fatty acids into your diet.

6. Light Yoga or Pilates

Perform shoulder-friendly yoga poses such as Child’s Pose, Cat-Cow Stretch, or Thread-the-Needle to relieve tension and improve mobility.

7. Avoid Heavy Lifting

If your shoulder pain is recurring, avoid lifting heavy objects in the morning when your body might still be stiff.

8. Consult a Professional

If pain persists or worsens, consult a physiotherapist or doctor for tailored exercises and treatments.