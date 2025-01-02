Parliament Clears 16 Bills in 2024

The government announced that a total of 16 Bills, including the Aircraft Bill and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, were passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2024. Significant legislation introduced this year included the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the “One Nation One Election” Bill, both of which were referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further review. Other critical bills, such as the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, were also referred to the JPC for detailed scrutiny.

Among the 16 laws enacted were key reforms like the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Act, which aims to provide reservations for Other Backward Classes and align provisions with the Constitution. Additionally, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, sought to decriminalize minor violations in the Water Act of 1974. The Public Examination Act aims to enhance transparency and fairness in public examination systems, ensuring the youth’s efforts are safeguarded and rewarded.

As part of its agenda, the government launched six new initiatives, including commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption on November 26, 2024, with a special session in Central Hall. Parliament also discussed the Constitution’s 75-year journey, and members raised 729 matters in the Lok Sabha and 317 in the Rajya Sabha during zero hour, which were forwarded to relevant ministries for action.