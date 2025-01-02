Rajendra Arlekar Takes Oath as Kerala Governor; CM Vijayan, Dignitaries Attend

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the Governor of Kerala at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The oath of office was administered by Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, Speaker AN Shamseer, ministers, and senior officials. The event included a Guard of Honour and other ceremonial proceedings.

Arlekar, who previously served as the Governor of Bihar, has a background as a former Speaker and Minister in Goa and is closely associated with the RSS. His appointment has raised speculation about his stance toward Kerala’s Left-led government, particularly after the tenure of his predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan. However, the CPM has urged against viewing his appointment with preconceived notions, emphasizing cooperation and neutrality in governance.