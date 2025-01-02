Telangana Engineering College Students Protest Over Secret Washroom Filming

A distressing incident at CMR Engineering College in Medchal district triggered outrage among female students, who staged protests demanding justice. The students accused hostel kitchen staff of secretly recording videos in the washrooms, a severe violation of their privacy.

The protest, supported by various student unions, saw demonstrators chanting slogans and calling for immediate action against those responsible. The incident has raised concerns about safety and privacy on campus, prompting a strong response from the student community.

Local police have assured the students that their grievances will be addressed and pledged to conduct a comprehensive investigation. A case will be registered based on the students’ complaints, with authorities promising strict measures against any culprits.