Air India Express announces new domestic flight service: Details

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carriers, Air India Express will introduce direct flights between Pune and Mangalore. The services will start from January 4. The flights will operate twice every Saturday, offering convenient morning and evening departures from both cities.

Flights from Pune are scheduled to leave at 9:55 am and 8:35 pm, arriving in Mangalore at 11:40 am and 10:05 pm. Return flights from Mangalore will depart at 8:00 am and 6:30 pm, reaching Pune at 9:25 am and 8:00 pm, respectively.

This new route follows the launch of Pune to Bangkok flights on December 21, 2024, which operate three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The Bangkok flights leave Pune at 8:40 am, reaching Bangkok at 2:30 pm. The return flights depart Bangkok at 3:35 pm and land in Pune at 6:25 pm.

Currently, Air India Express operates more than 90 weekly flights from Pune, connecting the city directly to 10 domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mangalore, as well as internationally to Bangkok.