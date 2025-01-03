Gulf country announces public holiday on January 5

Manama: Bahrain announced a public holiday on January 5. Under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued an order declaring Sunday, January 5, 2025, a public holiday for ministries, authorities, and government institutions.

The public holiday was announced in support of Bahrain’s national football team as they compete in the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) final, held in the State of Kuwait, against the team of the Sultanate of Oman.