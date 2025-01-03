Hyundai unveils Creta Electric in India: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai Creta Electric was unveiled in India. The electric vehicle (EV) will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which kicks off on January 17. According to Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the Creta Electric is the company’s first localised electric SUV that will sit below the Ioniq 5 in the company’s EV lineup in India.

The five-seater EV will be available in four variants — Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. Hyundai will offer 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone colour options including 3 matte colours. It comes loaded with active air flaps (AAF), connected LED lamps on the front and rear, and aero alloy wheels.

The Hyundai Creta Electric has a pixelated graphic front grille, front and rear bumper, pixelated LED reverse lamp, and LED tail lamps. It gets 17-inch aero alloy wheels with Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tyres.

When purchasing the EV, customers can choose from two battery pack options — 51.4 kWh (Long Range) and 42kWh. The long-range variant is claimed to deliver a driving range of up to 473 kilometres on a single charge, while Creta Electric with the 42kWh battery pack has a 390-kilometre range. It can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 58 minutes when using DC charging, while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger (AC Charger) can juice up the vehicle from 10 percent to 100 percent in four hours.