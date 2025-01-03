Know how cold weather affects sexual health of men

The cold weather during winter season has an unexpected impact on men’s physical and sexual health. Recently, doctors in the UK have identified and warned about a phenomenon known as ‘winter penis,’. As per them, the drop in temperature can cause male genitals to shrink temporarily due to reduced blood flow.

The phenomenon can see penises shrink by up to half in size, but the reduced blood flow to the area that occurs can also make it more difficult to maintain an erection, particularly impacting people suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED.

Cold weather triggers vasoconstriction, a physiological process where blood vessels narrow to conserve body heat. This prioritises blood flow to vital organs, reducing circulation to peripheral areas, including the genitals. In men, this decreased blood flow can result in reduced penile size and diminished erection quality during colder months,’ says public health intellectual Dr Jagadish Hiremath.

Certain lifestyle changes and techniques can improve blood flow and reduce the impact of cold weather on sexual performance:

Stay Warm: Dress in warm layers, especially around the lower body, to improve circulation. Keeping core body temperature stable prevents excessive vasoconstriction.

Exercise Regularly: Physical activity, such as cardiovascular exercises, improves overall circulation and vascular health, which can counteract the effects of cold-induced blood flow reduction.

Dietary Adjustments: Consuming foods rich in arginine (nuts, seeds, fish) and antioxidants (berries, dark chocolate) supports nitric oxide production, which helps maintain vascular relaxation.

Pelvic Floor Exercises: Kegel exercises strengthen the pelvic muscles, which are critical for erectile function, and enhance blood flow to the area.

Hydration: Cold weather often leads to dehydration, which can impair circulation. Staying hydrated ensures optimal vascular function.

Treatments and strategies as suggested by the expert:

Medication: PDE5 inhibitors like sildenafil (Viagra) remain effective but may require closer monitoring during winter due to altered blood flow dynamics.

Warm Bath Therapy: Soaking in warm water before intimacy increases peripheral blood flow and relaxes blood vessels.

Stress Management: Cold weather can also increase cortisol levels, which negatively impact testosterone production. Stress-reducing techniques like mindfulness and yoga can mitigate this.

Medical Consultation: Men experiencing severe ED should consult a healthcare provider.