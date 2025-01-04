Air Kerala to launch operations from these airports: Details

Kannur: Air Kerala will start its operations from two airports in India. The low-budget regional air carrier, helmed by two Dubai-based businessmen, has signed contracts to operate out of two airports in India. Air Kerala officials have formalised agreements with airports in Kannur, Kerala, and Mysuru, Karnataka.

‘This is a huge step for us as Air Kerala and we are on track for beginning domestic operations latest by June this year. The collaboration with both Kannur and Mysuru underscores our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity,’ said Afi Ahmed the airline’s chairman. Ahmed also confirmed that the international flights are expected to begin by the last quarter of 2026.

The airline, which will operate with Kochi as its main base, received its Bureau of Civil Aviation Security clearance this week. Last year, the airline’s parent company Zettfly Aviation received its No Objection Certificate (NOC) from India’s civil aviation ministry. It will also get the air operator certificate (AOC) soon. The AOC is issued by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and allows an operator to perform commercial air transport operations.

Also Read: Four soldiers killed, three injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Kashmir

Last year, the airline filled its top positions with experienced people. Veteran Hareesh Kutty was hired as the CEO and Kirti Rao, a chartered accountant with over three decades of expertise in aviation finance, was named the company’s chief financial officer. Captain CS Randhawa, the president of the Indian Pilots Federation, and Captain Ashutosh Vashishth, a prominent post holder in BCAS also hold key positions in the airline.