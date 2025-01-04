Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower for first time in January 2025. Sovereign gold is trading in Kerala at Rs 57,720, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7215, down by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7938.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 870. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7278.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 800. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.22%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.14%. The current price of silver in India is 95700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat on Friday at Rs 77,900/10 gram, which is up by 0.24% or Rs 183. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 89,399/kg, up by 0.25% or Rs 226. Gold prices increased by Rs 1,356/10 grams in this week so far while silver prices went up by Rs 500/kg in the same period.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,660.25 per ounce. Gold was up about 1.5% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,673.90. price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $29.54 per ounce, platinum was steady at $923.09, and palladium shed 0.2% to $909.74. Both silver and platinum were on track of weekly rises.