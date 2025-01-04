Delhi Weather Disrupts 250+ Flights, Trains; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Dense fog blanketed Delhi on Saturday morning, severely disrupting train and flight operations. Visibility dropped to zero in several areas, delaying over 50 trains at major stations such as Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, and New Delhi Railway Station. Trains like the Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Mahabodhi Express, Lucknow Mail, and Kathgodam Express faced significant delays while arriving in the capital.

Flight operations at Delhi airport were also affected, with over 150 flights delayed and around 30 canceled due to the heavy fog. Airport authorities advised passengers to contact their airlines for updates, as carriers like IndiGo and Air India issued warnings about the impact of poor visibility on flights in Delhi and northern India. The thick fog has caused disruptions across various aviation services, with passengers experiencing significant delays.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city, warning of “very dense fog” and a drop in temperatures to 10.2°C on Saturday morning, compared to 9.6°C the previous day. Additionally, Delhi-NCR witnessed worsening air quality, with the AQI reaching 371 by Friday afternoon. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 was reinstated, enforcing anti-pollution measures to address the rising pollution levels exacerbated by unfavorable weather conditions.