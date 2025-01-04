Govt’s GM crop transparency move sparks controversy

The government has introduced a draft notification aiming to enhance transparency in the regulation of genetically modified (GM) crops, including their production and import. This move comes in response to a Supreme Court directive from last year, which emphasized the need for broader and more transparent consultations to develop a national policy on GM crops after two decades of deliberations. The notification proposes amendments to the 1989 rules governing hazardous and genetically engineered organisms, focusing on the decision-making process of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), the body responsible for approving and regulating GM organisms and products.

Key changes include requiring GEAC members to disclose any personal or professional interests that could influence their judgment. Members must submit written declarations outlining potential conflicts of interest when joining the committee and update these declarations as circumstances evolve. The final decision on whether a conflict exists will rest with the committee chairman. These measures are intended to ensure greater accountability and reduce bias in regulatory decisions.

Despite these proposals, critics argue the move is insufficient and falls short of the Supreme Court’s mandate for comprehensive policy reform. Activist Kavitha Kuruganti, an expert on GM crops, criticized the government for taking superficial steps that fail to address the judgment’s broader implications. She contends that the measures do little to address the concerns of stakeholders, including farmers and environmentalists, who have long opposed GM crop approvals.