Sex may help you sleep better

Experts claim that sexual stimulation may help promote a better quality of sleep. The sleep benefits of sex can apply to both men and women.

‘During sexual activity, the body releases endorphins and oxytocin, which are able to promote relaxation and reduce stress,’ Says Shivani Misri Sadhoo, Relationship Counsellor & Psychologist.

Endorphins and oxytocin promote quicker sleep onset and contribute to a deeper and more restful sleep. Additionally, sexual activity often leads to physical exhaustion, which can further help in falling asleep.

But, this may differ based on personal factors and preferences. For example, some men might feel physically exhausted after sex, helping them fall asleep faster, while others might feel more energized. Likewise, women may find that the emotional connection and relaxation from sex enhance their sleep, though this can also vary depending on individual stress levels and circumstances.

Masturbation also leads to the release of endorphins and oxytocin, which promote relaxation and may reduce stress. This hormonal release mostly results in a sense of calm and contentment, which can make it easier to fall asleep. Masturbation also leads to physical exhaustion, which may contribute to improved sleep quality.

The frequency at which sex benefits sleep can differ from person to person. Engaging in sex daily might be helpful for some, promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality. For others, it may not have a significant impact or could potentially lead to physical or emotional fatigue.