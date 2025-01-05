Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s Health Worsens

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health has worsened following his 11-minute address at the Kisan Mahapanchayat on January 4 in Khanauri. He has been experiencing dizziness, vomiting, and slowed reflexes. Medical experts reported a drop in his blood pressure to 108/73, while his oxygen saturation was at 98%. Despite his weakened state and suggestions to avoid public appearances due to harsh weather, Dallewal insisted on addressing the gathering, which further aggravated his condition. Doctors noted significant deterioration in his muscle mass, kidney function, and overall organ health, raising concerns about his ability to recover fully even if he ends his fast.

Government officials, including former DIG Narinder Bhargav and Patiala SSP Dr. Nanak Singh, visited Khanauri to assess Dallewal’s condition as his hunger strike entered its 41st day. The ongoing protest centers on demands for a legal guarantee for MSP (Minimum Support Price), with Dallewal vowing not to end his fast until this is achieved. During his brief address, he appealed to farmer unions across India to join the movement, emphasizing its importance as a national struggle, not just Punjab’s. Despite his deteriorating health, farmer leaders said the large turnout at the protest has renewed his resolve.

In related developments, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that Gurpurab celebrations for Guru Gobind Singh would be held at the Shambhu border on Monday. Meanwhile, the protests have also seen tragic incidents, with Sukhmander Singh, a 54-year-old farmer from Faridkot, losing his life in a vehicle accident at the Shambhu protest site. Since February 2023, over 30 farmers have died at the Khanauri and Shambhu border protests, highlighting the challenges faced by participants in the prolonged agitation.