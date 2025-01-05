IT Ministry Seeks Feedback on Draft DPDP Rules by February 18

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has detailed the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2023, aimed at safeguarding citizens’ rights under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. Public feedback on the draft rules is open until February 18, 2025, via the MyGov portal. The rules propose a fully digital Data Protection Board to enable citizens to file complaints and resolve disputes online, while multilingual platforms will empower individuals to manage their personal data. The framework is designed to keep pace with evolving digital technologies and ensure seamless user experiences.

The draft rules emphasize balanced regulation by allowing data processing with prior consent and issuing notices to individuals, preserving their legal rights. Measures to protect children’s personal data, including obtaining verifiable parental consent, have been proposed. Startups will have reduced compliance obligations, while significant data fiduciaries will face stricter requirements. Graded penalties will address violations, and businesses may submit undertakings to the Data Protection Board during proceedings to avoid penalties. Cross-border data transfer restrictions will be applied to specific categories as recommended by a designated committee, avoiding blanket storage requirements within India.

MeitY plans structured consultations with stakeholders, including civil society and industry representatives, to refine the rules before submitting them to Parliament. The draft rules aim to uphold individual rights without disrupting current digital practices, ensuring sufficient time for organizations to adapt. By integrating digital-first approaches and maintaining a balanced regulatory framework, the DPDP Rules seek to protect citizens’ data rights while fostering the growth of India’s digital economy.