MBBS Student Dies After Fall from Hostel Building, FIR Filed

An MBBS student, Fathimath Shahana, tragically fell from the fifth floor of the women’s hostel at Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Chalakka, Ernakulam, on Saturday night. The second-year medical student was reportedly playing with friends in the corridor when she accidentally slipped through a gap between the corridor and the wall. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries around 2 am.

The incident occurred around 11 pm while Fathimath was sitting on the railing and conversing with friends. According to the college management, she fell through a broken gypsum board on the top-floor corridor of the seven-story hostel. Other students were present when the accident happened. The college issued a statement clarifying the sequence of events, describing the fall as accidental.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating potential security lapses. Forensic experts have been called to examine the hostel building as part of the probe. The investigation aims to determine if negligence played a role in the incident.