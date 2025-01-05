NHRC summons ministry official over transgender rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to appear on January 13 with documents regarding transgender rights, including voting and other entitlements. This follows a petition by human rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, who highlighted violations of transgender rights due to non-implementation of the Supreme Court’s NALSA judgment and provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The NHRC had earlier sought action taken reports, issuing a final reminder in September 2023, but noted a lack of compliance from the ministry.

Tripathy’s petition underscored the neglect faced by transgender individuals, including during the COVID-19 pandemic when basic necessities were inaccessible. In response, the NHRC sought reports from states and union territories and issued advisories in October 2020 addressing key issues such as food, education, financial aid, and protection for the LGBTQI+ community. These efforts included recommendations to ensure strict compliance and required action reports from relevant authorities. Despite some measures, systemic gaps in protecting transgender rights persist, prompting the current summons.

The NHRC emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues, citing the ministry’s slow progress in fulfilling its obligations. Tripathy has also advocated for the formation of a one-man commission to investigate transgender issues and propose solutions. The Central government previously established the National Council for Transgender Persons in August 2020, but activists argue that stronger implementation of laws and policies is necessary to address ongoing challenges.