OYO revises check-in policy, restricts unmarried couples

OYO’s new check-in policy requires couples to present valid proof of their relationship at partner hotels, a move first implemented in Meerut. Citing local social sensibilities, OYO has allowed hotels to decline couple bookings at their discretion. This decision follows feedback from civil society groups in Meerut and other cities, urging restrictions on unmarried couples. The policy could expand to additional locations, sparking concerns about privacy and personal liberty.

OYO’s North India region head, Pawas Sharma, defended the policy, stating it balances individual freedoms with the company’s responsibility to collaborate with law enforcement and community groups in its operating markets. Critics, however, argue this change may infringe on live-in couples’ rights, particularly given legal protections under Supreme Court rulings. Cases like S. Khushboo vs. Kanniammal and Lalita Toppo vs. State of Jharkhand have recognized live-in relationships and extended rights like maintenance under the Domestic Violence Act.

The policy raises practical challenges, especially in verifying marital status given India’s diverse marriage laws. Questions arise about the necessity of carrying proof of marriage during travel and its implications for couples who lack such documentation. This shift by OYO, while addressing certain societal demands, has sparked debates on balancing community concerns with respect for personal freedoms and legal precedents.