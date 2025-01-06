7 dead, 5 injured as gunmen open fire at bar

Villahermosa: At least 7 people were killed and 5 injured in a shooting at a bar in southeastern Mexico. The attack occurred in bar La Casita Azul in Villahermosa, the capital of Tabasco state. It is a clandestine bar that operated irregularly. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

Tabasco, home to oil production facilities, has seen an increase in violent crime in recent months. In November, six people were killed and 10 wounded in another armed attack on a bar in Villahermosa.It came two weeks after an attack on a bar left 10 dead in the city of Queretaro. The same weekend, six people were killed in a shooting in a bar in a suburb of Mexico City.

Drug-related violence has seen more than 450,000 people killed in Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat trafficking in 2006, according to official figures.