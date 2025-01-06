Accession Day: Gulf country declares public holiday

Muscat: Oman has declared public holiday to mark Accession Day. Sunday, 12 January 2025 will be an official holiday for public and private sectors on the occasion of His Majesty the Sultan’s Accession Day. The holiday was announced upon Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The Ministry of Labour explained that it is permissible to continue working on the aforementioned day if necessary, provided that the employees concerned are compensated in accordance with regulations in force.

The official holiday is to mark the anniversary of accession of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to power. January 11, 2020 is when His Majesty Sultan Haitham assumed the reins of power in Oman.