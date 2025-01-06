Bangladesh court issues second arrest warrant for ex-PM Hasina

A Bangladesh court has issued a second arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in exile in India, for her alleged role in enforced disappearances during her 15-year tenure. The warrant links Hasina to the abduction of over 500 individuals reportedly held in secret facilities by security forces. Alongside Hasina, 11 other individuals, including her military adviser and law enforcement officials, have been named. Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam emphasized that this decision aims to hold Hasina and her associates accountable for crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearances that have deeply impacted numerous families.

The interim government in Bangladesh has prioritized Hasina’s extradition and trial, stating its commitment to ensuring justice. Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, affirmed that Hasina must face trial for her alleged crimes and outlined plans to apply relentless pressure for her extradition. On December 23, Bangladesh formally requested Hasina’s extradition from India through a diplomatic note. While the Indian government acknowledged receipt of the request, it has yet to provide a response or timeline. Recent diplomatic engagements, including a visit by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka, have not yielded any public updates on the matter.

Bangladesh’s government has hinted at mobilizing international support to bring Hasina to justice. Officials argue that the global community must not allow such alleged crimes to go unpunished. Alam labeled Hasina a “killer” and emphasized the importance of international pressure to hold her accountable. As the extradition request remains pending, Bangladesh continues to push for action against the former leader, underscoring its commitment to addressing the atrocities committed during her rule.