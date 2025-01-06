Five of family, including month-old infant, die of suffocation in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including a month-old infant and an 18-month-old boy, died due to suffocation in the Pandrathan area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The family, included a couple and their 3 children. The dead were identified as Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (38), his wife Saleema (32) and their three children—Areeb (3), Hamza (18 months) and a month-old infant boy.

‘The family originally hailing from Baramulla district were living in a rented accommodation in Pandrathan area. They fell unconscious due to suffocation and were shifted to hospital where doctors said they were dead on arrival,’ said Police.

Also Read: Indian Cricket Schedule 2025: Complete List of Men’s and Women’s Matches with Dates and Venues

The Kashmir Valley is witnessing a harsh winter this year as the temperatures in Srinagar have plummeted to subzero. For respite, people often use gas-heating stoves, electric heating gadgets and traditional wood heaters.

Earlier on Sunday, four people died when the vehicle they were travelling went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge in Massu Kishtwar. On Saturday, four army soldiers were killed and one injured when an army vehicle met an accident after the driver lost control on the wheel at Saderkoot Payeen area of Bandipora district.