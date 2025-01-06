French warships dock in Kochi, Goa, boosting India-France naval ties

The French Carrier Strike Group, led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, is visiting India from Friday to Thursday to enhance naval interoperability and strengthen ties between the two nations. The group is making port calls in Goa and Kochi, with various activities planned to foster collaboration. In Goa, engagements include a passage exercise with the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and subject matter expert discussions.

Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, Commander of the French Navy Strike Group, along with Rear Admiral Hugues Laine and other commanding officers, is set to meet Rear Admiral Ajay D. Theophilus, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area. Meanwhile, French naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace are visiting Kochi, where similar activities, such as professional interactions and leadership meetings with the Southern Naval Command, are scheduled.

The Indian defence ministry highlighted these interactions as part of a broader initiative to strengthen India-France maritime cooperation. The engagements reaffirm the shared commitment of both nations to mutual growth and collaboration in the maritime domain.