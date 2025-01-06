Gulf country introduces new residency laws: Full list of fines

Kuwait City: Kuwait has introduced new residency law. The new residency law went into effect in Kuwait on Sunday, introducing significant changes for foreign nationals. The law imposes stricter penalties for residency violations.

Here’s the full list of settlement fines according to the new law:

Residency permits

A penalty will be applied on those who fail to get a residency permit in the country after coming to Kuwait with the following kinds of entry visas:

Family joining

School enrolment

Government work

Private sector work

Commercial or industrial work

Treatment

Temporary government contract

Settlement of the violation will include paying KD2 for each day of delay during the first month, and KD4 for each day of delay after the first month, with a cap of KD1,200.

Absconding

If a worker’s residency is cancelled because of employment ending and a new residency permit is decided to be issued, then a fine of KD2 for each day of delay during the first month will apply, and KD4 for each day of delay thereafter, with a cap of KD1,200.

Domestic workers

In case of expiration of the residency of a domestic worker or refusal to renew it, and failure to leave the country, a penalty of KD2 shall be applied for each day of delay, with a cap of KD600.

As for foreign domestic workers and those who work in similar role and did not obtain a residence permit, a penalty of KD2 for each day of delay will be applied, with a settlement cap of KD600.

Expiration of residency

If the foreigner’s residency expired and it will not be renewed, and he does not leave the country, a fine of KD2 for each day of delay during the first month will apply, and KD4 for each day of delay thereafter, with a maximum settlement of KD1,200.

New born

Those who do not notify authorities of the birth of a new born within four months of delivery shall pay KD2 for each day of delay during the first month, and KD4 for each day of delay thereafter, with a maximum fine of KD2,000.

Temporary residency

Exceeding the specified duration of temporary residency entails payment of KD2 for each day of delay during the first month, and KD4 for each day of delay thereafter, with a maximum fine of KD1,200.

Visit visas

Overstaying in Kuwait after the duration specified in the visit visa will be subject to a fine of KD10 for each day of violation, with a cap of KD2,000.

This applies to different kinds of visit visas like governmental visits, private visits, tourism, commercial purposes, for family purposes, multiple trips, transport vehicle drivers (trucks, buses, etc.) and visit visa for sports, cultural, or social activities.