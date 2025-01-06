India Sees Post-COVID Tourism Surge, Decline in Arrivals from Canada, Bangladesh: MHA

A report by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reveals a significant recovery in foreign tourist arrivals to India post-COVID, with nearly one crore visitors recorded between April 2023 and March 2024. While countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have shown a strong rebound, arrivals from Canada, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia have declined. Nepal and Singapore, however, emerged as key contributors, with 2,02,197 and 2,00,708 visitors, respectively, placing them among the top 10 source countries for tourism in India.

The MHA report highlights that pre-pandemic levels have yet to be fully achieved. Between January 2018 and March 2019, India welcomed 1.37 crore foreign tourists, with Bangladesh, the United States, and the United Kingdom leading the numbers. Neighboring countries dominated the tourism landscape, collectively contributing 65.61% of total foreign arrivals during this period. In contrast, the post-COVID figures for 2023-24 show that top 10 source countries accounted for 70.27% of arrivals, indicating a shift in tourism dynamics.

Although the 2023-24 recovery is substantial, it remains below pre-pandemic highs. The report emphasizes the continued appeal of India as a destination for neighboring Asian countries, with Nepal and Singapore’s growing visitor numbers reflecting the region’s resilience. However, the overall decline in arrivals from key countries like Bangladesh and Canada underscores the uneven recovery of India’s foreign tourism sector.