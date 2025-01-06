Kumbh Mela 2025: Famous temples in Prayagraj

Lucknow: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Kumbh Mela is regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism. Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is regarded as the world’s largest public gathering. Devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates. Shahi Snan is a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. There’s a belief that the festival’s immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.

There are some famous temples in Prayagraj. These temples are not only important from a religious point of view, but they also have historical and cultural importance.

1. Sankatmochan Hanuman Temple

This temple is situated on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj. It is also known as the Lathe Hue Hanuman Temple. It is believed that every year, Mother Ganga first bathes the Lathe Hue Hanuman.

2. Veni Madhav temple

The idol of Veni Madhav installed in this temple is considered to be the first deity of Prayagraj. This temple is located in Darganj. It is believed that it was established by Brahma ji after praying to Lord Vishnu for the protection of Prayagraj.

3. Patalpuri Temple

In this temple, the Lord is seated in his Ardhanarishwar form, and the idol of the king of pilgrimages, Prayag, is also installed here. There is an eternal flame dedicated to Lord Shani, which burns for 12 months.

4. Nagavasuki Temple

The king of snakes, Vasuki, is seated in this temple. There is a belief about this temple that the journey of pilgrims coming to Prayagraj is considered incomplete until they visit the Nagvasuki temple.

5. Saraswati Koop and Akshay Vat

It is a popular belief that the banyan tree has existed here since four eras. It is said that during their exile, Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita, and Brother Lakshman came here in Treta Yuga and rested under this tree.