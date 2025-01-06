LG unveils world’s first foldable 5K2K OLED gaming monitor: Details

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant LG has introduced its world’s first foldable 5K2K OLED gaming monitor. The bendable gaming monitor named ‘UltraGear GX9 45GX990A’ joins the company’s extensive collection of gaming peripherals. These monitors will be on display by LG during the upcoming CES 2025 scheduled to commence on January 7 in Las Vegas.

The pricing details are not yet available. The monitor has features like anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR), and this flexible model is the product of modern WOLED technology.

‘LG unveils the UltraGear GX9 series at CES 2025, featuring groundbreaking 5K2K #OLED gaming monitors with advanced Dual-Mode and smart features,’ the Official Global Channel of LG Electronics posted on X (formally Twitter).

The LG UltraGear GX9 45GX990A is a 45-inch gaming monitor with a native resolution of 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160) and a 21:9 aspect ratio. This monitor, which has NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certifications, can be converted from a flat display to a 900R curvature. It has features designed specifically for gaming, such as 0.03ms (GtG) response time and support for various refresh rates.

The LG UltraGear GX9 45GX950A is an 800R curved display with small bezels on all four sides that also has a 5K2K resolution. The high pixel density of both displays is 125 pixels per inch (PPI). Regarding connectivity, these displays provide USB-C ports with 90W power delivery that can quickly charge Macs and laptops, as well as DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1. In addition to having webOS, these monitors can be utilised as smart TVs.