Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: 8 Jawans, 1 Civilian Killed in Bijapur

On Monday, eight security personnel and a civilian were killed when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting their vehicle in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road, an area known for frequent Naxalite activities, as confirmed by police officials.

The vehicle was carrying members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), an elite anti-Naxal force, at the time of the attack. Initial reports revealed that the explosion was devastating, completely destroying the vehicle and causing multiple casualties.

This tragic event underscores the persistent threat of Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. The DRG has been actively conducting intensified operations in the area to curb Naxalite influence, but such attacks highlight the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in tackling the insurgency.