Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ snubbed at Golden Globes

Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light fell short at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, losing in both its nominated categories. The film was defeated by Emilia Perez in the Best Non-English Motion Picture category and by Brady Corbet for The Brutalist in the Best Director segment. Kapadia shared her sentiments on social media, expressing gratitude for the experience and acknowledging her design and styling team for their support. The film, a Malayalam-Hindi co-production about the lives of two Malayali nurses and their cook friend in Mumbai, had been competing against strong international entries.

Despite missing out on the Golden Globes, All We Imagine As Light has enjoyed significant success on the global stage. It made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes and has garnered accolades such as Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards. The film was also named the Best International Film at Sight and Sound magazine’s annual list and remains in contention for further recognition, including a nomination at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards and a potential nod at the BAFTAs.

Other standout winners at the Golden Globes included The Brutalist, which earned Best Drama Film and Best Actor for Adrian Brody, and Emilia Perez, which claimed awards for Best Comedy or Musical, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, Best Song, and Best Non-English Language Film. The awards highlighted the strength of global cinema, with Emilia Perez also being France’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars.