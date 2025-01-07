Asian country introduces new Employment Pass rules for foreign workers

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has introduced new Employment Pass rules for foreign workers. The Malaysian Immigration Department has mandated employers adjusting Employment Pass categories for foreign nationals to submit a ‘change of category letter’ during the application approval stage.

The process implemented recently by the Malaysian Immigration Department require employers or companies to cancel the current Employment Pass when applying for a change of category (Category 1, 2, or 3). Employers or companies also need to submit a ‘change of category letter’ at the approval stage of the application.

The Employment Pass (EP) is a work permit that enables an expatriate to take up employment with an organisation in Malaysia. The pass is subject to the contract of employment (up to 60 months). Employment Pass holders may apply for a Dependant Pass for the Spouse and children (under 18 years of age).

Foreign workers can only work for the company named in the Employment Pass. If they change company, they need to resubmit their application. Before applying, foreign workers should check if the company is eligible to apply for an Expatriate Employment Pass. The Expatriate Committee (EC) or relevant authorities must approve the foreign talent to fill a position before the issuance of an expatriate Employment Pass can be made by the Immigration Department of Malaysia.