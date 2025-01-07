Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins luxury car

Abu Dhabi: Shakirullah Khan, a 48-year-old Pakistani expat won a Maserati Grecale car in the latest Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw. Shakirullah Khan is a driving instructor and is resident of the UAE since 1999.

Shakirullah Khan has been participating in the draw for last 20 years. Khan plans to sell the car and share the money with close friends who have supported him along the way.

This month, every ticket purchase not only gives participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dh25 million in the upcoming live draw but also enters you into the weekly draws for a chance to win Dh1 million every week throughout January.

