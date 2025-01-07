British Junior Open Squash: India’s Anahat Singh wins U17 women’s singles title

London: In Squash, India’s Anahat Singh has won the Under 17 Girl’s Singles title at the British Junior Open in Birmingham, England. The 16-year-old top-seed Indian defeated Malika El Karaksy of Egypt, in the finals by ‘3-2’. Anahat came from behind twice to secure the win with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, and 11-3.

The victory marks Anahat’s third British Junior Open title, following her victories in the Under-11 category in 2019 and the Under-15 category in 2023.

Earlier in the tournament, Anahat defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 3-1 in the semi-finals after a dominant 3-0 win over another Egyptian, Nadia Tamer, in the quarter-finals.

Anahat had won 9 PSA Challenger titles last year, more than any other woman in the world.