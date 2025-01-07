Conversations every couple needs to have about sex

As per experts, regular and open communication about sexual needs, desires, preferences or boundaries is the key to a healthy and fulfilling relationship. Every couple should speak about some aspects of sex to improve their relations.

Here are the three conversations you should not avoid for having a better sex life:

1: Boundaries, in and out of the bedroom: The woman may want to have sex with the lights on, the partner will not. On the other hand, he wants to try new positions in bed, while she is a fanatic of the old choices. These are conversations that need to be had and respected not only in the bedroom, but also outside of it. Discussing these topics in a non-threatening and non-judgmental environment can help both partners feel more comfortable being honest about their desires and fears.

Also Read: Sex may help you sleep better

2: Accepting fluctuations in sexual desire: Realizing that desire levels can vary greatly between individuals, so try to remove guilt and shame from this in order to reach a mutual understanding.

3: Needs and desires: Sexual compatibility is an essential aspect of any romantic relationship, and it is not uncommon for couples to have disagreements or differences in their sexual desires and preferences.

The essence of these conversations is intimate connection, which is built on trust and honest discussions.