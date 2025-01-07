Land Rover launches 2025 Defender in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The luxury carmaker Land Rover has launched the latest 2025 version of Defender in the Indian markets. The giant SUV has been released at a starting price of Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).

The models are available in three distinct body styles—Defender 90, 110, and 130, and have been offered on the X-Dynamic HSE and X variants. Interested customers can reserve the model across the authorised dealerships nationwide. The same also can be done online using the company’s official website.

The SUV now uses the new V8 P425 engine, which generates a maximum power of 425 bhp and a peak torque of 610 Nm. The 2025 Defender has a big-sized fully projector LED matrix headlight setup, signature style C-shaped LED DRLs, and a massive bonnet at the front with Defender’s badging on the hood.

The model comes with premium Windsor leather seats, which are equipped with 14-way electrically adjustable functions with both heated and cooled functions. The other notable features include an 11.4-inch PiVi Pro touchscreen with all wireless car connect technology, a Meridian Sound System, premium class ambient lighting, a massive panoramic sunroof, a redesigned centre console, a 360-degree camera with 3D surrounding view.