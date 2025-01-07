Neeraj Chopra to Headline Javelin Event in India; AFI Aims for 2029 World Championships

Olympic gold and silver medallist Neeraj Chopra will lead a major global javelin competition to be held in India, likely in September, as confirmed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). This prestigious event will feature the top 10 javelin throwers in the world and will be organized with the collaboration of JSW, a foreign firm, and the AFI. It comes as part of India’s increasing involvement in hosting significant athletics competitions, with the AFI aiming to establish India as a key player in global track and field events.

In addition to the javelin competition, the AFI has expressed interest in hosting several major global events in the coming years, including the 2029 World Championships and the 2027 World Relays. India has already submitted a bid for the 2028 World Junior Championships. The country is also looking to expand its footprint in global athletics by potentially hosting a World Half Marathon. These efforts are part of India’s broader ambition to boost its profile in international sports, especially in light of its bid for the 2026 Olympics.

India will also host a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event in Bhubaneswar on August 10, marking the country’s first global athletics meet in decades. The Continental Tour serves as the second tier of international one-day events, below the prestigious Diamond League. India’s growing role in hosting and bidding for these events highlights its aspirations to become a central hub for international athletics and to enhance its sports infrastructure.