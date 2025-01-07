Noise launches new TWS headset in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Noise launched new TWS headsets named ‘Air Buds 6’ in India. Noise Air Buds 6 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and the GoNoise e-store starting January 7. Interested buyers can pre-order the headset by paying Rs. 399. The pre-order pass will be available for 14 days from the launch date. It is offered in three colourways — Charcoal Black, Pebble Grey, and Sage Blue.

The Noise Air Buds 6 has a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems. Each earphone is equipped with a 12.4mm driver and a quad-mic unit that enables support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The TWS earphones also support up to 32dB ANC, as well as a transparency mode. A 50ms low latency mode aimed at gamers is also available on the headset.

This TWS headset offers Google Fast Pair support and multipoint connectivity. It allows users to pair the Noise Air Buds 6 headsets with more than one Bluetooth device simultaneously. The earphones have an in-ear detection feature and have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance. They are compatible with the Noise BudsLink App, which allows users to customise EQ settings and touch control gestures.The Air Buds 6 can last for up to 50 hours, together with the charging case.