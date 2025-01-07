Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended Tuesday’s trading session in positive territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 234.12 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 78,199.11. The NSE Nifty50 settled higher at 23,707.90 with gains of 91.85 points or 0.39 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,623 against 1,320 stocks that declined, and 113 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,056. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 121, and those that hit a 52-week low was 96. A total of 235 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 269 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: India’s services PMI rises to a four-month high in December

32 out of 50 constituent stocks of NSE Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were ONGC, SBI Life, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, and Adani Enterprises. Top losers were Trent, HCL Tech, TCS, Eicher Motors, and Tech Mahindra.

Among the broader markets, small-cap shares outperformed others, with the Nifty Smallcap100 ending up 1.35 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap100 index ended with gains of 0.89 per cent. All the sectoral indices, barring Nifty IT, ended in the green on Tuesday. Among them, Nifty Metal, select healthcare, and Media indices ended with gains of over 1 per cent each.