Union Budget 2025: Submit Your Suggestions to Finance Ministry via Govt Website

Starting January 10, 2025, citizens across India can share their ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2025-26 through the MyGov platform. This initiative, aligned with the ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (people’s participation) principle, aims to make the budget preparation process more inclusive. The Ministry of Finance encourages citizens to provide innovative and constructive inputs via the MyGov website, contributing to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently concluded a series of pre-Budget consultations for the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26. These discussions, held between December 6, 2024, and January 6, 2025, in New Delhi, involved over 100 participants representing nine stakeholder groups. The consultations covered diverse sectors, including agriculture, trade unions, education and health, MSMEs, trade and services, industry, financial markets, and infrastructure.

The consultations were attended by key officials, including Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju, and Chief Economic Adviser Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran. Senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries also participated, offering valuable insights to shape the budget’s priorities and policies.