2912 km Fireline Planned in Bandipur to Prevent Forest Fires

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka is taking extensive measures to prevent forest fires ahead of the summer season by constructing a 2,912-kilometer fireline. These firelines, spanning critical areas like Tiger Roads, Water Roads, and the National Highway through the forest, aim to prevent the spread of fires. Work is already underway in 13 sectors of the reserve, with forest personnel patrolling round the clock to ensure safety. Approximately 80% of fireline construction near major highways, including the Mysore-Ooty and Mysore-Kerala routes, is complete, with controlled burning conducted to reduce fire risks from vegetation.

To bolster prevention efforts, the Forest Department is deploying 450 fire watchers across the reserve by the end of the month. These personnel will be stationed in 13 zones, utilizing watch towers and elevated observation points to monitor for fires from dawn to dusk. The department has also ensured that fire extinguishers and equipment are in good condition, while additional jeeps have been arranged for quicker emergency responses. Advanced measures, including drone surveillance, are being employed to monitor forest and highway areas for any suspicious activities that could lead to fires.

Water conservation efforts are also being prioritized within the reserve. Solar-powered borewells have been inspected, and lakes are being filled to support wildlife and the local ecosystem. The Forest Department has urged local farmers and villagers to exercise caution while setting fires in fields to prevent risks to the forest. With enhanced fire prevention strategies and public cooperation, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is striving to protect its ecosystem and wildlife from potential fire hazards.