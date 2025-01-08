Asus launches new gaming laptops: Details

Mumbai: Asus unveiled new ROG Strix G and Strix Scar gaming laptops at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in Las Vegas. The newly announced Asus Strix Scar 16 (2025) and Strix Scar 18 (2025) sport a 16-inch and 18-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,440 pixels) Mini LED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut.

These laptops are powered by Intel’s ‘Arrow Lake’ Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, which was also unveiled at CES, which is paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. They are also equipped with Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, which has up to 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

You get up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVME storage on the Asus Strix Scar 16 (2025) and Strix Scar 18 (2025). They are equipped with a Full-HD IR webcam, and support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Asus has also equipped these laptops with two Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 2.5G Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Both the Asus Strix Scar 16 (2025) and Strix Scar 18 (2025) run on Windows 11 Pro, and they pack a 4-cell 90Wh battery that can be charged using the included 380W adapter.

Asus has equipped the ROG Strix G16 (2025) and ROG Strix G18 (2025) with 16-inch and 18-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut and an unspecified refresh rate.

The new ROG Strix G laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPUs, along with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs, with up to 16GB of VRAM. These models are equipped with up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVME storage.

Both the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) and ROG Strix G18 (2025) feature a Full-HD webcam. These models have up to two Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2.5G Ethernet port. The Intel models support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, while the AMD variants support the older Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 standards.